Woman, 6 children displaced after Old Louisville apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family of seven are out of their home after an early morning fire in Old Louisville.
The fire was discovered around 7:25 a.m. in the 300 block of East Ormsby after multiple calls from drivers on Interstate 65 reporting a large amount of smoke in the area.
Louisville firefighters arrived three minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors of three story apartment building.
Only one of the four apartments in the building was occupied. The woman and her six children who lived there weren’t home at the time.
“The tragedy of this is that we have a mother and six children who are now displaced,” said Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire Department spokesman.
Nobody was hurt in the fire, but the apartment building suffered extensive damage from the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau.
Cooper said the American Red Cross will help the family find housing for the night.
