12-year old girl with inoperable brain tumor donates to man spreading pediatric cancer awareness

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Cassidy Stocker is stronger than cancer. It’s not just a saying on the 12-year-old’s t-shirt — she’s proving it to be true.
”It was horrible and scary,” Stocker told WAVE 3 News of when she was diagnosed. “I threw my shoe at the wall, but it was a relief because I knew it wasn’t all just in my head.”
The debilitating anxiety coupled with waking up in the middle of the night with migraines and suffering from serious weight loss wasn’t a figment of her imagination. Doctors diagnosed her with a brain tumor on the hypothalamus, which was to blame for the girl’s years of pain and agony.
“It’s just hard to go through things and think it’s your fault, that you should be doing better,” she said.
Stocker said she still finds strength, even after the chemotherapy sessions and the heavy medicating, on her YouTube channel Candid with Cassidy. She creates videos to help motivate kids who are going through the same thing she is: childhood cancer.
It’s children like Stocker who Rodney Smith, Jr. travels cross-country to meet. He uses his platform, Raising Men Lawn Care Service, to give back to the community. He’s traveled the country 10 times, going to each of the 50 states meeting with kids who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Smith said for each blade of grass he cuts, he learns about what it’s like to walk in a pediatric cancer patient’s shoes.
”A parent shouldn’t have to bury their child,” Smith said, “but in so many cases, kids have cancer and end up passing. My goal is to bring awareness to all types of cancer and see if we can help these families.”
Stocker impressed Smith with her wisdom and maturity, calling her a young lady well beyond her years.
The 12-year-old talked about Smith’s planned visit on her YouTube channel, revealing she raised money to give to him so he can continue his mission.
”It means a lot to me and all the kids,” said Stocker. “No one wants to go through and most people don’t want to think about and you choose to think about it and we really appreciate it.”
Stocker will continue to share her positive messages on her Youtube channel and fundraise for missions like Smith’s, other kids with cancer, and the hospital staff who looks after them.
