Behind the Forecast: How weather influences Spring allergies

Rain can bring joy and pain when it comes to allergies. Increased humidity and rain can weigh down pollen, keeping it from traveling. Rain can help to wash pollen out of the air and our environment. However, it can also help do distribute pollen. A burst of heavy rain can initially break up pollen particles into smaller pieces, pushing them into the air at a higher concentration and sending them out farther. Rain also helps to help plants grow which, in turn, means more pollen production. High humidity and rain help mold grow both inside and outside.