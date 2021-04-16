FORECAST: A few spotty showers this weekend

- RAIN: Scattered showers Saturday (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.) & Sunday (3 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Below-average temperatures this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase overnight. Not as cool with lows in the 40s.
THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE: Scattered showers push into the region tomorrow morning, lingering into the afternoon. Clouds and northerly winds will limit to highs to the 50s in most locations.
Mostly cloudy with shower chances fading by the time the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks go off. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds gradually decrease Saturday night into Sunday morning.
After a dry start with some sunshine, clouds and spotty showers return Sunday afternoon. It will be another relatively cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
