FORECAST: Pleasant Friday ahead; multiple rounds of weekend showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll watch for additional clouds this afternoon as temperatures warm into the low to mid-60s this afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s.
THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE: Scattered showers push into the region tomorrow morning, lingering into the afternoon. Clouds and northerly winds will limit to highs to the 50s in most locations.
Mostly cloudy with shower chances fading by the time the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks go off. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds gradually decrease Saturday night into Sunday morning.
After a sunny start on Sunday, clouds return along with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Another chance of rain comes into the forecast late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
