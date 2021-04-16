Man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim 11 times in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chickasaw shooting victim who was struck at least 11 times in February is still recovering at a local hospital, and the man accused of pulling the trigger is now facing an attempted murder charge.
The shooting occurred on Feb. 24, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, near the corner of Cecil Avenue and West Broadway.
Robert McDowell, Jr., 30, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He was arrested by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives on Friday.
The victim’s identity has not been revealed.
