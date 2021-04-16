1,327 new COVID-19 related cases, 14 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,803 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Friday morning, there had been 704,632 cases reported in the state, with 1,327 new cases and 14 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,119,408 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 132,154 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,527,472 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,372,082 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 5.1% 7-day positivity rate.
