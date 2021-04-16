Pletcher Works His Four Contenders at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -We’re still about two weeks out from the Run for the Roses, but the buzz is growing at Churchill Downs. Two time Derby champion, Todd Pletcher’s four contenders got in works on Friday morning. “I was really pleased by the way all of the horses got over the track. You know, you’re always coming into Churchill hoping they like the surface, and we saw what we were hoping for today,” said Pletcher.
The four horses split into two groups. Known Agenda and Sainthood, followed by Dynamic One and Bourbonic. “With Bourbonic and Dynamic One coming out of the same race I thought it made sense to work them together. And then, with No Agenda and Sainthood having a little extra time, five and six weeks in between their final preps in the Derby we wanted to do a little more with them, so they went 5/8 together,” Pletcher explained.
Todd Pletcher having multiple Derby entrees is pretty much the norm around here, but it almost did not happen this year. Before Known Agenda won the Florida Derby, it looked like Pletcher was going to be shutout. “Known Agenda, you know, felt like that was our key horse, and when he stepped a won the Florida Derby that was exciting,” said Pletcher. After that, Bourbonic shocked the world by winning The Wood Memorial, Sainthood earned enough points, and Dynamic One, who finished second to Bourbonic in The Wood also qualified.
Well Pletcher is here now with four shots at capturing his third garland of roses
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.