Pletcher Works His Four Contenders at Churchill Downs

Todd Pletcher having multiple Derby entrees is pretty much the norm around here, but it almost did not happen this year. Before Known Agenda won the Florida Derby, it looked like Pletcher was going to be shutout. “Known Agenda, you know, felt like that was our key horse, and when he stepped a won the Florida Derby that was exciting,” said Pletcher. After that, Bourbonic shocked the world by winning The Wood Memorial, Sainthood earned enough points, and Dynamic One, who finished second to Bourbonic in The Wood also qualified.