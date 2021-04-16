Saturday’s super showdown: Monomoy Girl vs Swiss Skydiver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Kentucky Derby buzz is starting to really kick in, but in the meantime, race fans are getting a treat served up on Saturday as a pair of star older runners take the spotlight.
Swiss Skydiver and Monomoy Girl will face off in the $1 million dollar Apple Blossom at Oaklawn Park. We rarely see such a monumental matchup this early on the racing calendar.
Monomoy Girl is a future Hall of Famer. She’s taken 14 of her 16 lifetime starts. In 2020, she capped off a terrific 5-year-old campaign by rolling to victory in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Keeneland. Monomoy Girl defeated Swiss Skydiver in that one, but Swiss Skydiver stumbled at the start and lost all chance to catch the winner.
Monomoy Girl is coming off a successful 2021 debut as she won the Bayakoa at Oaklawn. She’s the morning line even money choice for the Apple Blossom.
" I thinks she’s moved forward since the Bayakoa,” her trainer, Brad Cox, said earlier this week. " I see her pretty close to peak condition now.”
Swiss Skydiver enters the Apple Blossom off a 2021 debut victory as well as she took the Beholder Stakes at Santa Anita.
She was made the 2-1 second choice for Saturday.
It’s scary,” says her jockey, Robby Albarado. “She might be better than last year. She’s doing so good right now.”
Last year, this filly put together an amazing string of victories, winning Grade One races from coast-to-coast. Included in her run was that heart-pounding triumph over eventual Horse of the Year, Authentic, in the Preakness Stakes.
Swiss Skydiver, champion 3-year-old filly for last year, ready to tangle with 2020′s champion older female, Monomoy Girl. It’s a dream showdown and one of the best we’ve seen ever for a race in April. Post time is 7:09 P.M. Eastern.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.