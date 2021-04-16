Saturday’s super showdown: Monomoy Girl vs Swiss Skydiver

Monomoy Girl is a future Hall of Famer. She’s taken 14 of her 16 lifetime starts. In 2020, she capped off a terrific 5-year-old campaign by rolling to victory in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Keeneland. Monomoy Girl defeated Swiss Skydiver in that one, but Swiss Skydiver stumbled at the start and lost all chance to catch the winner.