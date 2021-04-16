Thunder Over Louisville scaled back to three sites over crowding concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Preparations are underway for Thunder Over Louisville, with the event now scaled back from five locations to just three due to concerns over people gathering.
A Kentucky Derby Festival organizer revealed the decision on Twitter Friday evening, coming after the Thunder Over Louisville locations were leaked earlier this week.
They will only have fireworks at the three sites that are inaccessible to the public: the Kentucky Exposition Center, Bowman Field, and Caesars Southern Indiana.
This year’s fireworks engineer and designer told WAVE 3 News that even though this year’s event will be more like a mini-Thunder, they’re optimistic about putting on a great fireworks display, despite some of the challenges.
“It presents its own unique challenges, obviously,” Ralph Piacquadio, the engineer, said. “Everyone has to shoot at the same time. We use GPS synchronization on our firing computers to do that. Spreading out the crews and the assets is a challenge, so it takes a very good time schedule format that we follow.”
The show starts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
