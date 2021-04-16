UofL’s Johnson says NBA feedback led to decision to make jump to pros

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - David Johnson has been planning this move for years, but some positive feedback from the NBA helped him make the decision to forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility and make the jump.
“I’d be happy just to get picked cause I know what I can do and just the opportunity is all I need,” Johnson said on Friday, “but the floor for it is that I’ll get drafted and the ceiling is first round, so I’m really aiming towards being a first round pick.”
His two seasons at UofL tipped off with a shoulder injury but included plenty of highlights. Most notably his 19 points, 7 assists, four rebound, three steal performance in a 79-73 win at #3 Duke during his freshman season.
A highlight this past season was his 17 point, 7 rebound, 4 assist outing in a 62-59 win over Kentucky.
“First goal of mine was to beat Kentucky,” Johnson said. “As a home town kid it’s a huge thing to do that. Just to have that pride along with the city of Louisville just to say that I was a part of one of the teams that did it. Just enjoying the process, like, I wasn’t really thinking ahead about what was going on down the road, I was really enjoying the process while I was here, taking in all the fun, enjoying the experience.”
The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.