Witnesses: Teen killed after argument ‘thought he was with friends’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Witnesses say the death of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood happened after an argument and they believe it was a friend who pulled the trigger.
People in the neighborhood said they’re shocked and troubled by the age of those involved.
The peace and quiet neighbors said they’re used to on Trumpet Avenue was shattered Wednesday afternoon when Darrin Thiele was shot on a neighbor’s lawn. Witnesses said they saw Darrin walking with what they thought was a group of friends.
The remnants of a vigil mark the spot where Darrin took his last breath. A couple watched what happened from their home. They said they always saw Darrin with a group of kids his age walking around and playing sports. A second thought or concern never crossed their mind because they were children.
One man who spokes to us anonymously for his safety, said he noticed an incident with Darrin and the other young teens the day before the shooting.
“He just picked that little girl up who was walking, she hangs out with them,” the man said. “They came and threw her down in my front yard. She ran out then, they got up, then she ran with them.”
The next day {Thursday], he said the same group came back. On the day of the shooting, one neighbor said they didn’t hear any arguing or fighting just a group of friends walking around. That neighbor said it didn’t look like Darrin or the or children in the group knew what was about to happen.
A neighbor said they saw someone shoot the teen in the back of his head.
“There were all babies,” the man said. “Just like the boy they killed, he thought he was with friends.”
Near the same corner, neighbors watched Darrin turn to meet with friends. They also watched him take his last breath.
What they neighbors want to know how young kids got a gun and what was so serious that they used it on a friend. Those are also answers Darrin’s family and a community are still waiting for.
According to the neighbors of Trumpet Avenue, immediately after the shooting they saw a group of five kids spilt and run in opposite directions. At this time, Louisville Metro police say no suspects have been arrested.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.