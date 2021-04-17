Baffert says no Derby for Concert Tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a text message to Churchill Downs on Saturday, six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Bob Baffert, announced that his colt, Concert Tour will not run in the Derby. Instead, Concert Tour will point for the Preakness Stakes.
Baffert is concerned over Concert Tour’s recent third place finish in the Arkansas Derby. With less than two weeks to the Kentucky Derby, the trainer doesn’t think his runner can be prepared in time for the mile and a quarter distance.
Baffert still has a solid contender for the First Saturday in May with his colt, Medina Spirit.
