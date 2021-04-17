Driver charged with murder, DUI after deadly single-vehicle collision on Greenbelt Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has charged a driver with murder and DUI after a passenger died in a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed that officers were sent to the intersection of Greenbelt Highway and Lower Hunters Trace around 1:55 a.m. to the collision.
Early investigation revealed the driver was headed north on Greenbelt Highway before swerving to the left, crossing the southbound lanes, and then drove onto the shoulder. The car continued driving into the grassy area before colliding into a metal stop light support.
The passenger of the vehicle was ejected upon collision. The car then rotated into the ditch line and stopped on top of the passenger. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive. Smiley said the driver was under the influence of an intoxicant and is being charged with driving under the influence-first degree aggravated and murder.
The investigation is ongoing by Louisville Metro Police at this time.
