FORECAST: Spotty showers return Sunday

- TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with patchy frost possible away from the Louisville Metro
- SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers late afternoon into the evening
- TUE NIGHT-WED AM: Rain/snow chance as colder air moves in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers fade this evening with a few breaks in the clouds for Thunder Over Louisville fireworks. Clouds gradually decrease tonight into Sunday morning allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 30s to low 40s and some patchy frost to form.
Sunday starts off dry with some sunshine, but clouds increase with spotty showers developing Sunday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will get a few degrees warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Showers come to an end Sunday evening followed by decreasing clouds Sunday night as temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s.
We’ll be in-between weather systems on Monday setting the stage for a fairly nice day. Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
