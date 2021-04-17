Gov. Beshear: 599 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 3 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear gave an update Saturday afternoon, providing new case numbers in the commonwealth’s continued fight against spread of COVID-19.
Saturday’s update confirmed an additional 599 cases of COVID-19 within the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 437,037.
Three additional deaths were also confirmed Saturday, and 10 additional deaths were confirmed through the state’s audit. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 6,330.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.42 percent.
In vaccination updates, Beshear said 1,654,407 individuals so far have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine. Beshear unveiled the Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge on Monday, saying statewide COVID restrictions would be lifted once 2.5 million individuals have been vaccinated.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 413
- Patients currently in ICU : 105
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 45
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
