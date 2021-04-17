LMPD: Shooting in Shively sends one man to hospital

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of 7th Street Road around 4 a.m. Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway by Louisville Metro Police after one man was shot early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of 7th Street Road around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

When they arrived, they found one man on scene that had been shot. Smiley said the man was “conscious, alert and talking,” while being sent to University Hospital.

No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

