Man detained after shooting near Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have a suspect in custody after an attempted shooting in Clifton Heights.
LMPD says it happened just before 9 pm in the parking lot of the Mellwood Art Center.
Police say a man shot at someone in the parking lot, then booked it inside the venue to escape.
A person inside the building was able to disarm the suspect.
LMPD now has them in custody and they are being questioned. It’s unclear what charges he’ll face at this time.
No one was injured.
