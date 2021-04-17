Restaurants prepare for influx of customers ahead of Thunder Over Louisville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Local restaurants like Parlour in Southern Indiana prepared for a big night ahead of Thunder Over Louisville.
From Southern Indiana all the way to Bowman Field, there was energy and preparation for Thunder Over Louisville.
“With Thunder going on we could be extremely busy,” Sam Dunagan said.
Dunagan is the bar manager over at Parlour, which sits just off the banks of the Ohio in Jeffersonville.
The restaurant is known for its outside bar. On Saturday, all hands were on deck in preparation of people hopping to grab a seat ahead of the show.
“We’ve had a lot of people call and ask if we are going anything, but we’re not. It’s first-come, first-serve here, it’s all open seating. It’s whoever gets here first,” Dunagan said.
Restaurants on both sides of the river were hoping to cash in as families grab a bite to eat and watch the show.
And over near Bowman Field, local businesses blocked off their parking lots to stop people from parking because attendance is not allowed by the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Initially, Thunder Over Louisville was planning to launch fireworks from five locations in order for more Louisville and southern Indiana residents to see the show. However, this was scaled back to three due to concerns of people gathering in certain locations.
KDF said Bowman Field, the Kentucky Exposition Center and Caesars Southern Indiana are the locations the launching pads for the fireworks – because they are not accessible by the public.
The goal is for everyone to enjoy the show from either from their backyards or live on TV.
