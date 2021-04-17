Upset in Apple Blossom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a pair of racing’s stars, Monomoy Girl and Swiss Skydiver, were expected to battle in the $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap, the mile and a sixteenth test came down to Monomoy Girl and Letruska.
In a heart-pounding finish, Letruska held off Monomoy Girl by inches to take the showdown at Oaklawn Park on Saturday. Swiss Skydiver settled for third.
The winner, ridden smartly by Irad Ortiz, Jr., returned $8.80. Letruska came into the Apple Blossom off a narrow loss to 2020 Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Shedaresthedevil in the March 13 Azeri Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.