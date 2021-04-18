FORECAST: Sunny and warmer Monday; rain and snow mid-week

- TONIGHT: Scattered showers this evening then tapering off after midnight; patchy fog possible late
- TUE NIGHT-WED AM: Rain/snow chance as colder air moves in
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Frost/freeze likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers continue this evening before tapering off shortly after midnight. Once the showers end, clouds will gradually decrease with the potential for some patchy fog in areas that clear out. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s.
Monday is shaping up to be a beauty! Expect a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows back in the 40s.
Clouds increase in advance of a cold front on Tuesday with showers holding off until late in the day. It will be a warm and breezy day as temperatures warm closer to normal in the upper 60s.
A cold front pushes through late Tuesday night with a band of rain and snow as temperatures crash into the 30s by Wednesday morning. A frost and freeze is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
