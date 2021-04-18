Gov. Beshear: 275 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 4 new deaths Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Sunday afternoon on new cases of COVID-19 within the commonwealth.
Beshear posted through social media that 275 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky have been confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the commonwealth since the pandemic began to 437,312.
Four additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed in Sunday’s report, as well as four deaths from the virus reported through the state audit. Total number of deaths due to the virus is now 6,338.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.48 percent.
In vaccination updates, 1,660,753 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 394
- Patients currently in ICU : 98
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 46
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
