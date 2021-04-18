Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,041 new cases, 7 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday on newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report Sunday confirmed an additional 1,041 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the health department, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 708,067.
The ISDH also confirmed seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 12,815.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 5,557 individuals have been tested and 25,068 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,334,030 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 9,445,712 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 5.2 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 1,567,159 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with a total of 3,728,001 doses administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 54,160 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 10,641 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 668,849, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 94.8 percent Sunday.
