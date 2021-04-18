Investigation underway after man shot on Outer Loop dropped off at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is searching for a suspect after a man is dropped off at Norton Hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.
Police said further investigation revealed the man had been shot somewhere near the 6400 block of Outer Loop earlier this afternoon, and was dropped off at the hospital just before 2 p.m.
The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury according to police, and was sent to University Hospital for further treatment.
LMPD said the investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.