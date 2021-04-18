Moped rider hit and killed on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead after being hit by an S-U-V on the Watterson.
LMPD says it happened around 11:15 Saturday night.
According to police the moped rider was traveling west when he was hit by a Denali heading the same direction.
Traffic was closed for multiple hours because of the crash.
The rider was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation and no charges are anticipated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.