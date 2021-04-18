Moped rider hit and killed on Watterson Expressway

LMPD says the rider wasn't wearing a helmet when they were hit. (Source: TRIMARC)
By Brett Martin | April 18, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT - Updated April 18 at 12:19 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead after being hit by an S-U-V on the Watterson.

LMPD says it happened around 11:15 Saturday night.

According to police the moped rider was traveling west when he was hit by a Denali heading the same direction.

Traffic was closed for multiple hours because of the crash.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation and no charges are anticipated.

