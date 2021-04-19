Cardinal Stadium mass vaccination site extends hours Wednesday-Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s mass vaccination site will be offering extended hours for three days this week.
Cardinal Stadium, the largest mass vaccination site in the commonwealth, will stay open until 8 p.m. from Wednesday, April 21 to Friday, April 23.
UofL Health spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said extending appointments two hours later allows more people to come in after work hours. For now, the extension is only for this Wednesday through Friday.
With 24 lanes open, Cardinal Stadium can administer up to 4,000 doses a day. Anyone 16 and up in Kentucky is eligible to sign up for an appointment.
Callahan also mentioned that people who show up without an appointment would still be able to receive a vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit UofL Health’s website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.