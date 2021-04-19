Churchill Downs 2nd COVID vaccine doses start being administered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Kentucky Derby 12 days away, Churchill Downs is opening its clubhouse doors again this week to administer second doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The shots are for those who took advantage of Churchill Downs’ three-day vaccine event beginning in late March as a partnership effort with Norton Healthcare.
The first rounds of the shot were given from March 29, March 30, and April 12.
The second doses began to be administered Monday and will continue on Tuesday and on May 3.
