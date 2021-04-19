Drunk driver in fatal Floyd Co. crash sentenced to 12 years in jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Taylor Barefoot, 31, will spend at least 12 years in prison for her part in a fatal wrong-way crash in Floyd County that happened in March 2020.
The March 7, 2020 crash on I-265 killed 22-year-old Leah Onstott, 21-year-old Taylor Cole, Cole’s son Braxton and her unborn child.
Barefoot pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death while driving drunk and one count of involuntary manslaughter last month.
She was sentenced to 12 years in prison and eight years of probation.
During her sentencing, a forensic toxicologist testified Barefoot’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.3% an hour after the accident — more than three times the legal limit of .08.
Barefoot’s former coworker also told the court she organized the work party where Barefoot was drinking before the crash. She said Barefoot was visibly impaired, so much so that she asked for a ride home, to which another coworker agreed. However, when the party ended, she said Barefoot had already left. According to the testimony, a group of coworkers tried to call Barefoot to tell her to pull over. Barefoot then allegedly responded, “Oh God,” before the call went silent.
This story will be updated.
