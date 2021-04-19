Drunk driver in fatal Floyd Co. crash sentenced to 12 years in jail

Barefoot’s former coworker also told the court she organized the work party where Barefoot was drinking before the crash. She said Barefoot was visibly impaired, so much so that she asked for a ride home, to which another coworker agreed. However, when the party ended, she said Barefoot had already left. According to the testimony, a group of coworkers tried to call Barefoot to tell her to pull over. Barefoot then allegedly responded, “Oh God,” before the call went silent.