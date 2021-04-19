FORECAST: Another warm day before a return to winter

- TUESDAY: Warm highs in the upper 60s to near 70
- TUESDAY EVENING: Rapid drop in temperatures with rain to wet snow; accumulation possible on elevated surfaces
- FREEZE WATCH: Jackson/Jennings for Wednesday morning; many will likely be at risk for frost this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be clear overnight with nearly normal lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Much of Tuesday is pleasant and warm. Expect a high near 70 during the afternoon.
A cold front on the move will bring BIG changes Tuesday evening. The first sign will be increasing clouds during the day. Those clouds along with a cold front will arrive Tuesday night.
Temperatures crash into the 30s overnight with a period of rain/sleet/snow. Some minor accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces will be possible. Higher accumulations possible north.
Wet roads will be possible Wednesday morning, but otherwise, no major problems expected. A return to partly sunny skies looks likely for Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures stay well below average in the lower 50s.
Temperatures moderate back to the 60s on Friday before another round of rain moves in on Saturday. Next week looks much warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80 and dry to start.
