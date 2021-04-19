FORECAST: Awesome weather today and Tuesday, then it snows

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 4/19 4AM
By Brian Goode | March 29, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 4:09 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TODAY & TUESDAY: Warm highs around 70 degrees
  • TUES EVENING: Rapid drop in temperatures with rain to wet snow; grassy amounts
  • FREEZE WATCH: Jackson/Jennings for WED AM; many will likely be at risk for frost this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing amounts of sunshine and warm temperatures will kick this new week off on a great start! Highs will push to around 70 by the afternoon hours.

Monday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows back in the 40s.

Quite a 24-hour setup ahead. The daytime will be awesome with warm/windy conditions with highs around 70°. Showers break out before sunset and that kicks off the main show for Tuesday night.

Temperatures will crash Tuesday night which will quickly change the rain in the area to a burst of heavy/wet snow toward midnight. The warm/wet ground will limit amounts but up to 1″ possible on grassy areas. Temperatures drop to just above freezing by Wednesday morning.

