FORECAST: Awesome weather today and Tuesday, then it snows

- TODAY & TUESDAY: Warm highs around 70 degrees
- TUES EVENING: Rapid drop in temperatures with rain to wet snow; grassy amounts
- FREEZE WATCH: Jackson/Jennings for WED AM; many will likely be at risk for frost this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing amounts of sunshine and warm temperatures will kick this new week off on a great start! Highs will push to around 70 by the afternoon hours.
Monday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows back in the 40s.
Quite a 24-hour setup ahead. The daytime will be awesome with warm/windy conditions with highs around 70°. Showers break out before sunset and that kicks off the main show for Tuesday night.
Temperatures will crash Tuesday night which will quickly change the rain in the area to a burst of heavy/wet snow toward midnight. The warm/wet ground will limit amounts but up to 1″ possible on grassy areas. Temperatures drop to just above freezing by Wednesday morning.
