Gov. Beshear: Over half of Kentuckians 18 and older have been at least partially vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Monday afternoon on the commonwealth’s continued response against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear said as of Monday, at least 1,665,196 residents within the commonwealth have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
“That means over half of Kentuckians 18 and older have now been at least partially vaccinated,” Beshear said. “That is a big milestone. It’s one we ought to be excited about, but we also know that we have a lot further to go.”
In Monday’s update, Beshear confirmed 231 additional cases, with168 of those cases reported as individuals 49 and younger. Total number of cases reported since the pandemic began is now 437,543.
Beshear also confirmed a total of 179 variant cases of COVID-19 within the commonwealth. Of those, 173 cases are of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant.
Four additional deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed by the health department on Monday, and five additional deaths were reported from the state audit. The total number of Kentuckians who have died due to the virus is 6,347.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.46 percent.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner, mentioned the Healthy at Work guidelines would be updated in order to simplify requirements for most businesses.
Supplemental guidance would be for businesses and facilities such as healthcare facilities, weddings, funerals and memorial services, restaurants and bars, pools and bathing facilities, and gyms and sporting activities.
The new guidance for Healthy at Work can be found here.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 402
- Patients currently in ICU : 121
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 43
- Long-term care facilities: 6 new resident cases, 10 new staff cases, no new deaths
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
