Kentucky increases capacity limits at stadiums, arenas, and other public spaces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is scaling back some COVID-19 restrictions as vaccinations become more available across the state.
In an update to Healthy at Work guidance, Gov. Andy Beshear announced stadiums and arenas will see increased capacity.
Events with 1,000 people or less are now limited to 60% capacity or the maximum attendance that permits physical distancing; events with greater than 1,000 people are limited to 50% capacity or the maximum attendance that permits physical distancing.
In a Monday COVID briefing, Beshear praised large venues in Kentucky for reducing the spread of COVID-19 and complying with masking orders.
“They have done a very good job at ensuring everybody remains masked, we have seen very little spread through them. In fact, we have seen some of the best adherence to masking at them,” he said.
Beshear said events like the Kentucky Derby won’t be impacted by the change in capacity limits, but other events may be.
In a statement, KFC Yum! Center manager Eric Granger indicated capacity could increase at the venue which has hosted basketball games and bull riding invitational amid the pandemic.
“We are reviewing the new executive order but are pleased that the Governor has recognized our enforcement of protocols. We look forward to the capacity continuing to increase so we can offer even more events and memorable experiences for our guests,” he said.
Last week, Beshear announced he would lift several COVID restrictions once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Monday, only 1.6 million people across the state had received the first dose although 400,000 doses are readily available.
On Monday, Kentucky’s Health at Work guidance was also simplified to a list of minimum requirements most businesses could follow with only supplement guidance for a handful of industries:
- Healthcare facilities
- Weddings, funerals and memorial services
- Restaurants and bars
- Pools and bathing facilities
- Gyms, sports, and exercise activities
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.