Kentucky State Fair committee creates recommendation for planning ’more normal’ 2021 event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair could more closely resemble the event of years’ past if a new recommendation by the passes the Kentucky State Fair Board.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s Kentucky State Fair was only open to participants, with guests or spectators not allowed in during the 10-day event.
The advisory committee for the planning of the Kentucky State Fair and the World Championship Horse show met on Monday, creating a recommendation to plan this year’s fair using 2019′s event as an outline.
While modifications would be expected to protect the health and safety of participants and guests, the committee discussed it would be better to modify the plan by removing segments rather than adding them back in.
State guidelines as well as guidelines from the CDC and the World Health Organization would be followed in the creation of the event.
The recommendation created is not final and will be presented to the Kentucky State Fair Board on April 22 for consideration. The board can approve, amend or modify the recommendation at their discretion.
