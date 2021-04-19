League of superheroes gather to wash windows at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Look up in the sky! Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s a league of superheroes, washing windows and gathering smiles for guests at Norton Children’s Hospital.
Monday morning, children within the hospital got a big surprise as Iron Man, Captain America, Superman and Deadpool washed exterior windows alongside the building.
It’s become a tradition for the professional crews at Pro Clean International, a locally-owned cleaning business inn operation since 2001.
Joseph Haist, the CEO of Pro Clean International, said the yearly event brings smiles to the faces of those who need it the most.
“It’s a chance for us to be able to actually give back directly to the community and the hospital,” Haist said. “I have a special needs child and I’ve spent a lot of time in these doors, so I know what it’s like to be a parent in here. So to be able to give back to parents, staff, and especially those kiddos, we love it. It’s awesome.”
The event is one that Norton Children’s Hospital says is well-received by the patients inside.
“As word spreads around here there’s a buzz in the facility, and the excitement grows. It grows for the patients and families, but also it grows for the team is well,” Emmett Ramser, Chief Administrative Officer for Norton Children’s Hospital said. “Everybody’s on board and looks forward to this day every year.”
Norton Children’s Hospital said the event gives patients who may be going through a difficult time a much needed break, and offers a special moment for children and their families’ to share.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.