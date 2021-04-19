LG&E, KU reach settlement reducing rate increase

“Preventing an increase in the fixed customer charge was a clear message we heard from our citizens and city officials,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said. “This agreement delivers a win for everyone in Jefferson County as no residential customers will see an increase in their minimum monthly charge. The four year “stay out” provision also allows our businesses to budget their energy expenses, still among the lowest in the nation, over multiple fiscal years. I hope that the PSC views this stipulation as fair, just, and reasonable and ultimately approves it.”