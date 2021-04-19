LSU fraternity pays off the mortgage of longtime house cook

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - For fraternity members of LSU’s Phi Gamma Delta house back in 1988, it was their cook that left the biggest impression on them. This week, former house residents got the band back together to show their appreciation for the woman that fed them through college in a grand way.
After finding out that Jessie Hamilton, now 74, was working two jobs to pay her mortgage in the midst of a pandemic, the former college boys that remember her red beans and rice and fried chicken banded together to raise enough funds to pay off her notes.
The group raised more than $52,000, with $45,300 paying off her mortgage.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.