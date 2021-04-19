Man accused of firing shots at wedding venue arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is accused of arguing with a family and threatening to kill one of them.
Armando Castaneda-Ruiz, 52, of Louisville, appeared in court for the first time Monday. He was arrested Saturday night by Louisville Metro police on one count of attempted murder and five counts of wanton endangerment.
The arrest report says a family was at a wedding reception at Mellwood Arts Center. Around 9 p.m., Castaneda-Ruiz is accused of firing his gun at a former family friend who was arriving in a car with his family. Castaneda-Ruiz told his intended victim “I’ve been waiting to kill you (expletive).”
Castaneda-Ruiz then chased the intended victim and fired at him multiple times as ran across a parking lot before running into the wedding venue. Once inside, Castaneda-Ruiz was confronted by several people, including his own son, and disarmed.
Castaneda-Ruiz told police he planned to kill the victim and admitted to shooting at him. A 9mm was recovered.
During his arraignment, a judge kept Castaneda-Ruiz’s bond at $500,000 cash. Castaneda-Ruiz was also forbidden from possessing guns, having contact with the victim, the victim’s family and Mellwood Arts Center.
Castaneda-Ruiz was appointed a public defender. If not indicted by a grand jury, he will be back in Jefferson District Court on April 27.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.