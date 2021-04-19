SnowTALK! Weather Blog 4/19

It is that short duration and warm ground that will limited what would otherwise have been a fairly big snow event for our area. So those adjustments will bring us to more of a coating to an inch or perhaps just over an inch in spots. And yes, snow can accumulate on a warm ground...at night...if it fall hard enough. If this were a daytime chance I would go with a rain/snow mix with no accumulation at all. But the nocturnal timing is a check in the snowfall column.