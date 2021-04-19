UofL football player charged after alleged property damage, assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A UofL football player was in court Monday morning after an incident this weekend at the University Pointe Apartments.
Lovie Jenkins, 19, was identified by his attorney and in court documents as a member of the team.
He was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault and first degree criminal mischief.
According to an arrest report, Jenkins’ girlfriend told police he entered her apartment Saturday afternoon, kicking open her bedroom door that was locked and began damaging property inside the room.
During the incident, the victim said she was thrown to the ground and into a wall, the report states.
Apartment management told police the extent of the property damage exceeded one-thousand dollars.
In court Monday, the judge released Jenkins based on having no priors. Jenkins also agreed to not return to University Pointe apartments where both he and the victim lived.
A UofL representative said they are working on moving Jenkins to another complex where athletes are housed.
