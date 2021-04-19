Victim of New Albany shooting identified, woman also found with injuries

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany police are investigating the death of a man who died after he was found shot at Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Erni Avenue around 9 p.m. on a reported shooting. They found John Anthony Robertson, 42, of New Albany, wounded. A woman was also found with injuries that police say were not related to gunfire.
Both victims were taken to UofL Health - University Hospital in Louisville where Robertson later died. The woman remains hospitalized. Her condition was reported as stable.
“it is too early in the investigative process to speculate on what led to this incident,” said Chief Todd Bailey of the NAPD. “Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation I am unable to release further details.”
The death of Robertson remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.