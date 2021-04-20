FORECAST: Spring Today, Winter Tonight

- TONIGHT: 20-30 degree temperature drop, windy, rain changes to a couple of hours of wet snow
- FREEZE WARNING: Overnight through Wednesday AM for areas mainly north of Louisville
- FREEZE WATCH: All of WAVE Country for Thursday Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm and breezy day ahead with highs around 70. Enjoy it, the weather turns downhill fast near and after sunset.
Clouds along with a cold front will arrive mid-late evening. Temperatures crash into the 30s overnight with a period of rain quickly changing to snow for roughly 90 mins. Grassy accumulations are possible. Freeze WARNING north of I-64 for tonight.
A mix of sun and clouds will help promote scattered showers with some graupel mixed in at times; no travel impacts expected. It will be a blustery day with the gusty/cold NW wind flow. Few showers will linger through sunset.
Clouds will thin out to allow for frost or even a light freeze; cloud coverage will be key. FREEZE WATCH is out for the area Wednesday night into Thursday AM.
