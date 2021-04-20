Update: Police ID 3 killed in NKY crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Three people are dead following a crash in Dry Ridge Monday evening, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash involving a single SUV occurred around 6 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near the 153 mile marker, KSP says.
The initial investigation indicates that Luis Diego Gudino-Rivera, 23, of Dayton, Ohio, was operating a GMC Yukon while traveling south on I-75, police said in a news release.
For reasons unknown, the GMC Yukon began to drift off the right shoulder until it struck a guardrail. The GMC Yukon re-entered the roadway before losing control, overturning multiple times.
The operator, Luis Diego Guidino-Rivera, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County Coroner, police say.
There were five additional passengers in the GMC Yukon at the time of the collision.
Two of them, Efrain Rivera-Mancha, 42, of Dayton, Ohio, and Johnathan Contreras-Rivera, 29, Dayton, Ohio, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County Coroner.
Police say all three men who died work together.
Three additional passengers were transported and treated for injuries sustained from the collision.
Reconstructionist Sergeant James Phelps is leading the ongoing investigation.
He was assisted on scene by the Dry Ridge EMS, Williamstown Fire Department, Corinth Fire Department, Grant County Coroner, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and Williamstown Police Department.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.