Boater killed in collision with barge identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person who was killed in an accident involving a small boat and a barge on the Ohio River over the weekend was identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Hayden Spencer. He would have turned 21 years old next month.
Seven people were on the boat that collided with the barge on Saturday. Other than Spencer, four people were rushed to a hospital. Two remain missing. Rescue crews have been searching for a man and a woman.
Crews have said they are working toward a recovery as opposed to a rescue at this point.
The parameters of the search haven’t changed much. On Tuesday, crews put in boats at the Greenwood Docks at Riverview Park, searching the banks all the way to Salt River. Other crews put in near Caesar’s Southern Indiana, meeting them in the middle.
