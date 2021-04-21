Damning report of Kentucky’s unemployment debacle released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It seems like every day there are new, damning details released on Kentucky’s unemployment debacle.
Wednesday, Kentucky’s auditor of public accounts released the second part of a report stating the Office of Unemployment Insurance (OIU) broke federal law. The findings are now under review by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and federal agencies, a press release from the auditor said.
Managers at the OIU made the call to automate Kentucky unemployment payments in March 2020, according to the audit.
Normally, a spokesperson for the auditor’s office said, people would have to show proof of their identity, where they worked, and that they are actually unemployed. But all of those safeguards went out the window once the OIU system was put on autopay.
The autopay system was active for about 10 weeks before they were alerted by federal investigators of scammers and before it was changed back. In an exclusive interview with an investigator with Cameron’s office Tuesday, he explained criminals were chatting online specifically about ripping Kentucky and those filing for unemployment off.
“Interestingly enough, when Kentucky changed their policy, [and] changed their protocols with the pin numbers, that chatter was discussed within a few hours,” Matt Hedden said.
He estimated the amount of fraudulent payouts in Kentucky is at half a billion dollars. He added it would be extremely difficult to recover fraudulently acquired money.
“You’re talking about a few weeks to get banking records to see where the money’s gone to, it’s long gone,” Hedden said.
In an exclusive WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation, Hedden explained the tech-savvy swindlers tend to use online banks, many of which are overseas, and they work at lightning speed. By the time the money hits the bank, Hedden said, it’s immediately converted into Bitcoin, making his job incredibly hard.
A spokesperson for the auditor of public accounts’ office also told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters they’ve discovered about 400,000 emails to the OUI that were never even opened. They explained the emails were sent to an assistant account and were archived and put away without being opened.
Holly Neal, the chief information officer for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet said most of the issues highlighted in the audit have already been resolved.
“A majority of the findings were based on OUI acting on initial information from the federal government that was later reversed,” Neal said.
Crystal Staley, a spokesperson for Governor Andy Beshear, said in a previous statement, “In late May the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor, as well as the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, called for an independent investigation by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) to investigate allegations of certain unemployment insurance employees working their own claims and those of their relatives.”
The auditor of public accounts’ spokesperson said they have referred their findings to Cameron’s office and other federal agencies to determine if there will be any possible charges.
