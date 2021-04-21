Man killed in Shively hit-and-run identified

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are looking for the vehicle that struck and killed a man crossing the street on Tuesday.
Officers called to the 2700 block of 7th Street Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday found a 49-year-old man, who was identified Thursday by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Todd Mingus, in the median with severe injuries. He was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital where he later died.
A witness told investigators Mingus had just left the Stop and Save convenience store and was crossing the street when he was hit.
The vehicle was heading south on 7th Street Road at the time the pedestrian was hit, but turned around in a parking lot and headed back northbound.
Police say the vehicle involved is a black Ford Escape between the model years of 2008 - 2012. The Escape will be missing a portion of the bumper on the driver’s side.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the person driving it is asked to call Shively police at (502) 448-6181 or the department’s tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.