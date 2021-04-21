REAL ID: What to bring and where to get an appointment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In October, federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act will take effect in Kentucky. But the rush to get it is causing major delays at local branches.
Kentuckians will need a federally accepted ID to board a domestic flight, enter a military base, or visit a federal building that requires an ID starting Oct. 1. View the list of accepted items here.
Residents can get a REAL ID at 15 regional offices across the state, two of which are located in Louisville. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also just reopened the Paducah and Hurstbourne offices after a COVID outbreak.
Appointments are preferred, but hard to come by. A group of people lined the Bowman Field DMV branch on Wednesday. Appointments there were full until at least June, and many have been turned away for not supplying the proper documentation.
Begin the process for a REAL ID here: https://drive.ky.gov/RealID/Pages/default.aspx
Once you’ve been able to set up an appointment to apply for a REAL ID, U.S. citizens are required to bring the following documents:
- Proof of identity: birth certificate, passport, or certificate of citizenship.
- Proof of Social Security: Social Security card or W2.
- Two other proofs of address: lease agreement, utility bill, or bank statement.
If the person’s name appears different on any of the documentation, they are required to bring an official marriage license or divorce papers to prove their identities.
