Students lead the way at new vaccination site at Central High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In just a few days, a new COVID vaccination site is coming to West Louisville. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Central High School will start providing protection to its students and community with the Pfizer vaccine.
The goal at the Central High vaccine site is to get a vaccine to every person who wants it. This clinic is taking a newer approach, students are leading the way on outreach.
Central High is the latest home base of opportunities in West Louisville to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Students completed research papers to answer all their questions then passed the information along to their classmates and families. The students said that was needed because most teens their age were putting their health in the hands of social media.
Kenadee Zachariah, a Central junior, said she used to be one of those teens who relied on Instagram and social media for information.
“Tik Tok is not a credible source,” Zachariah said. “If you see people having weird {outrageous} reactions that is not real.”
Central has a history of being a leader for racial equity and community impact. Principal Raymond Green said it was no different with the pandemic.
“Being a leader of positive social change means that you find areas of need,” Green said. “You don’t wait for someone to fill that need. You find that area of need and fill that need.”
A reminder of what COVID took from Central sits in the school’s entrance, a picture of Coach Ty Scoggins, who passed away from COVID complications. Students know they can’t get who or moments they lost back. However, they’re reclaiming their future starting with its clinic Saturday. Central senior Kennedy Burris moved to Louisville at the start of the pandemic.
“I’ve missed my junior prom, having fun, being a kid, “Burris said. “I’ve just been inside the whole time trying to protect myself and my family. And then I’ve missed my senior year, senior activities prom. I’ll never get to experience that. I am excited that we have a chance to protect ourselves get the vaccine. Like everybody else I want to return to normal.”
The clinic is Saturday, April 24. Second dose appointments will also be held at Central about three weeks later. There is flexibility for your schedule.
To register, sign up at this specialized link for appointments at Central.
