Woman shot, followed while driving near Assumption High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot in the hand while driving near Assumption High School Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6:12 a.m. on the 2100 block of Tyler Lane, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
“Our preliminary investigation reveals that a female victim was driving her vehicle in the area when she noticed a vehicle appearing to be following her,” Mitchell said. “The victim began to try to get away from the area. Shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle, striking her in the hand.”
The suspect who fired, fled in an “unknown direction. The victim was transported to University Hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
The shooting prompted a response from school officials at Assumption. In a letter to the Upper Highlands Neighborhood Association, Assumption President Mary Lang said police were “on the scene immediately” to investigate the shooting.
“We are working with LMPD, including viewing camera footage, to determine if there is any evidence that might assist the police in capturing the perpetrator(s),” she wrote.
In the letter, Lang also wrote the shooting may have been an attempted carjacking. She also told neighbors LMPD assured the school they would “step up patrols around the area over the next few weeks.”
Parents, students, and a school construction contractor were notified to be “extra vigilant in light of the shooting.”
Speaking to WAVE 3 News, Lang explained Assumption was committed to student safety. Lang said students have been reminded to walk in pairs, be alert and refrain from using headphones when they’re going in and out of school.
“I firmly believe that the Upper Highlands is a very very safe place, I really believe it’s just a crime of opportunity,” she said. “What we’re telling our students is to be vigilant, because crime can happen anywhere.”
According to the Jefferson County Crime Map, there have been nearly four dozen vehicle theft incidents in the past week.
LMPD has previously released the following carjacking prevention tips:
· Park your vehicle in a well-lit area, clearly visible to the public. Unlock, quickly enter, then re-lock the doors. Get the vehicle moving as soon as you can.
· Be wary of people near your vehicle. Keep doors locked and windows rolled up.
· Drive in the center lane of a street (away from curbs and sidewalks.
· When stopping in traffic at a stop sign or stop signal, make sure you have room in front of you to maneuver and escape, if necessary.
· Keep your cell phone in your pocket. If your vehicle is stolen, you will have a way of contacting 911. If a cell phone is left inside the vehicle, you’re stranded without a way to call for help.
· Be aware of your surroundings. Often, if a criminal senses that a victim has observed them, they may look for an easier victim.
· Be aware that some thieves will “bump” a vehicle from behind, and steal a victim’s vehicle when the victim stops to exchange information. Signal to the other vehicle’s driver to follow you to a well-lit public area to exchange information.
· If you are a victim of Carjacking, cooperate with the suspect. Make a mental note of the suspect(s) description, their vehicle’s description (if they have one), and report to 911 as soon as possible.
