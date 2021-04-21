15-year-old rushed to hospital after Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is recovering at a Louisville hospital after being shot in Iroquois Wednesday evening.
The victim is a 15 years old teen boy who was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Walter Avenue in Iroquois on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
The teen was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment, though his injuries are reportedly not serious.
Mitchell said there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
