Abandoned dog ‘Candy’ doing well after being dumped in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dog was dumped Monday night near an Evansville business.
Salvage Candy captured video of the incident happening on their surveillance camera.
It shows a truck drive up, then the driver let the dog out and drove away.
Owners say it happened around 6:50 p.m., and the dog stayed in the area all night.
They worked to catch her Tuesday for more than an hour. It wasn’t until they found her leash, which was also dumped, that she would come to them.
The business owner says someone from It Takes A Village picked her up.
Officials with the animal rescue says she’s traumatized and scared, but is very sweet and has began to open up.
They say she has some hair loss on her back, which could be because of fleas. She also had several ticks.
Right now, the dog, which they named Candy, is on a stray animal hold, but officials are looking for a foster family.
Several families have already come to see Candy, and someone has already paid for her adoption fees.
The owners from Salvage Candy say they are excited to see the pup is doing well and will go to a great new home.
“You could tell that she was scared, confused, but lovable as can be once she warmed up to you,” Thomas Trem, owner of Salvage Candy said “It just warms your heart up because here’s a bad situation. It Takes A Village goes over and beyond. And they’ll get her a good home.”
Candy has a vet appointment scheduled to have some irritated skin looked at.
She should be available to be adopted or fostered through It Takes A Village in a couple of weeks.
